Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Rupee sheds 99 paisa against dollar

Agencies
August 29, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Monday witnessed a 99 paisa devaluation against the dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs301.99 against the previous day’s closing of Rs301. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs316 and Rs319, respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs1.34 to close at Rs326.15 against the last day’s closing of Rs324.81, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and stood at Rs2.06, whereas an increase of 80 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs379.67 as compared to the last closing of Rs378.87. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 28 paisa and 26 paisa to close at Rs82.22 and Rs80.49, respectively.

Agencies

Business

