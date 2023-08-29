Sassui Palijo concerned over sending skyrocketed electricity bill to consumers

HYDERABAD - Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader and Senator Sassui Palijo has said that sending skyrocketed electricity bills to the consumers of Thatta, Makli, coastal and Kohistan bellt was highly deplorable as Sindh particularly far-flung districts like Thatta had always faced water, electricity and Gas issues. Talking to the media after meeting with Party workers in Gharo, the Senator said that the Caretaker Government should take notice of this matter as the people of Pakistan were very perplexed and staged protests on over billing regularly. She said that the census was completely controversial and in this situation delimitation process should halted and general elections should be conducted within 90 days. Earlier, Senator Sassui Paliji visited her former constituency Mirpur Sakro and expressed condolence with Mir Mumtaz Rind and Waheed Rind on the death of Rozi Khan Rind in the Kakraand area. On this occasion, villagers shared their complaints about the shortage of water in different canals.