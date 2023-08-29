State-of-the-art eye hospital inaugurated in Manga Mandi

LAHORE - A state-of-the-art ‘Khurshid Begum Eye Hospital’ was inaugurated in Manga Mandi on Monday. The hos­pital with an estimated cost of 10 crores rupees will treat eye patients under the Allah Walay Trust. The lat­est health facility was inaugurated by chief guest President Allah Wale-Trust Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti. Allah Wale Trust’s Chairman Shahid Lone, Vice Chairman Faseeh Uddin, Gener­al Secretary Pervez Ahmed, Finance Secretary Dr Shazia Lone, Head of eye hospital Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Ramisha Jameel Head, School Vi­sion Program Allahwale Trust, Dr Zahid Dogar, Dr Muhammad Arslan Chaudhry and local dignitaries par­ticipated in the inaugural ceremony.

On this occasion, Manzoor Bhatti, Shahid Lone and Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed said that qualified doctors will treat the deserving patients free of charge with latest machinery in the hospital. Other medical facilities will also be provided to the people, he added. He said that they were trying day and night to serve the people. All treatments, medicines, and operations will be done free of cost. AWT charity is already provid­ing free meal to students of public schools, clean drinking water plants and scholarships for needy deserv­ing students, who are doing profes­sional degrees from public serctor institutions of Lahore.