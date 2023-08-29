Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

State-of-the-art eye hospital inaugurated in Manga Mandi

Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  A state-of-the-art ‘Khurshid Begum Eye Hospital’ was inaugurated in Manga Mandi on Monday. The hos­pital with an estimated cost of 10 crores rupees will treat eye patients under the Allah Walay Trust. The lat­est health facility was inaugurated by chief guest President Allah Wale-Trust Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti. Allah Wale Trust’s Chairman Shahid Lone, Vice Chairman Faseeh Uddin, Gener­al Secretary Pervez Ahmed, Finance Secretary Dr Shazia Lone, Head of eye hospital Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Ramisha Jameel Head, School Vi­sion Program Allahwale Trust, Dr Zahid Dogar, Dr Muhammad Arslan Chaudhry and local dignitaries par­ticipated in the inaugural ceremony.

On this occasion, Manzoor Bhatti, Shahid Lone and Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed said that qualified doctors will treat the deserving patients free of charge with latest machinery in the hospital. Other medical facilities will also be provided to the people, he added. He said that they were trying day and night to serve the people. All treatments, medicines, and operations will be done free of cost. AWT charity is already provid­ing free meal to students of public schools, clean drinking water plants and scholarships for needy deserv­ing students, who are doing profes­sional degrees from public serctor institutions of Lahore.

Court extends Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023