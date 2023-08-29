State-of-the-art eye hospital inaugurated in Manga Mandi

LAHORE - A state-of-the-art ‘Khurshid Begum Eye Hospital’ was inaugurated in Manga Mandi on Monday. The hospital with an estimated cost of 10 crores rupees will treat eye patients under the Allah Walay Trust. The latest health facility was inaugurated by chief guest President Allah Wale-Trust Manzoor Ahmad Bhatti. Allah Wale Trust’s Chairman Shahid Lone, Vice Chairman Faseeh Uddin, General Secretary Pervez Ahmed, Finance Secretary Dr Shazia Lone, Head of eye hospital Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, Dr Ramisha Jameel Head, School Vision Program Allahwale Trust, Dr Zahid Dogar, Dr Muhammad Arslan Chaudhry and local dignitaries participated in the inaugural ceremony.
On this occasion, Manzoor Bhatti, Shahid Lone and Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed said that qualified doctors will treat the deserving patients free of charge with latest machinery in the hospital. Other medical facilities will also be provided to the people, he added. He said that they were trying day and night to serve the people. All treatments, medicines, and operations will be done free of cost. AWT charity is already providing free meal to students of public schools, clean drinking water plants and scholarships for needy deserving students, who are doing professional degrees from public serctor institutions of Lahore.