Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Stepson shoots down father over domestic issue

Staff Reporter
August 29, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT   -  A youth, Bilal, allegedly shot and killed his father Riyaz over a domestic issue in Bonkan area in Moradpur police station limits and managed to escape after committing the crime. Ac­cording to victim’s son Ad­nan Riaz, his step-brother Bilal killed his father on the instigation of his mother Ru­bina Bibi. In Roheil Garha area of Aguki police station, two unidentified motorcy­cle-riding suspects shot and killed 20-year-old Shahzeb, son of Abdul Sattar, resident of Nathu Clear Pasrur, when he was standing on the shop of a lion dealer and escaped. The police have registered a case under section 302 against the accused and started investigation.

Staff Reporter

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1693287903.jpg

