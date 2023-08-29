Stepson shoots down father over domestic issue

SIALKOT - A youth, Bilal, allegedly shot and killed his father Riyaz over a domestic issue in Bonkan area in Moradpur police station limits and managed to escape after committing the crime. Ac­cording to victim’s son Ad­nan Riaz, his step-brother Bilal killed his father on the instigation of his mother Ru­bina Bibi. In Roheil Garha area of Aguki police station, two unidentified motorcy­cle-riding suspects shot and killed 20-year-old Shahzeb, son of Abdul Sattar, resident of Nathu Clear Pasrur, when he was standing on the shop of a lion dealer and escaped. The police have registered a case under section 302 against the accused and started investigation.