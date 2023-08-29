Teachers to receive training on space education

ISLAMABAD - A three- day training workshop on space education for prima- ry and secondary science school teachers will com- mence at the institute of Space Technology (IST) on September 7. The workshop, organized by the Space Education Re- search Lab at the National Center of GiS and Space ap- plications (NCGSA), IST, will focus on enhancing teach- ing skills and resources re- lated to Pakistan’s primary and secondary school sci- ence curriculum. School teachers with a minimum of two years of experience from vari- ous educational institu- tions will participate in the workshop, which has been planned in collaboration with the Office of Astrono- my for Education and the International Astronomical Union (IAU) as part of their