Tuesday, August 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Teachers to receive training on space education

APP
August 29, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

 ISLAMABAD - A three- day training workshop on space education for prima- ry and secondary science school teachers will com- mence at the institute of Space Technology (IST) on September 7. The workshop, organized by the Space Education Re- search Lab at the National Center of GiS and Space ap- plications (NCGSA), IST, will focus on enhancing teach- ing skills and resources re- lated to Pakistan’s primary and secondary school sci- ence curriculum. School teachers with a minimum of two years of experience from vari- ous educational institu- tions will participate in the workshop, which has been planned in collaboration with the Office of Astrono- my for Education and the International Astronomical Union (IAU) as part of their

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1693202908.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023