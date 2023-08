PESHAWAR - Two policemen were martyred while three others sustained injuries in a gun attack on police mobile van of Pezo Police Station in district Lakki Marwat on Monday. According to police sources, Bashir Khan and Saif Ali Khan died in the gun attack while Asmatullah, Imadad, and Inamullah were injured. The police vehicle targeted in the attack was on a routine patrol. A large contingent of police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area.