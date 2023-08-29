Tuesday, August 29, 2023
US support for Pak police capacity building to continue: DCM

SHAFQAT ALI
August 29, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   United States Deputy Chief of Mission Andrew Schofer yesterday assured that his country will continue standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan Police to increase capabilities and number of female officers as they are champion of our common causes of security and justice. He was addressing a ceremony jointly organized by Pakistan Police and United States Institute of Peace, titled ‘Police Awaam Saath Saath Team’ here. Andrew Schofer said the United States Institute of Peace, and the US Embassy had an extraordinary partnership with the Pakistani Police and has made significant progress towards a more inclusive police force that elevates female police officers across the country. He said with the support of law enforcement agencies and United States Institute of Peace, “we have seen an impressive increase of more than 20 percent in female police representation in Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Police over the past three years.” Schofer said the Punjab Police and its women’s police council had trained more than 1,800 women officers as victim support officers. Speaking on the occasion, Member Governance Innovative and Research Planning Commission of Pakistan, Dr Adnan Rafiq underscored the need of women empowerment and emancipation for development of the country. Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police, Sultan Ali Khawaja called for utilizing latest digital tools and social media to resolve issues of people at their door steps.

Court extends Qureshi's physical remand in cipher case

