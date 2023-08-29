What ministry has really proposed for inflation-hit people?

ISLAMABAD - The federal government is considering a proposal to give one-slab benefit to household consumers which will considerably reduce their electricity bills, it is learnt reliably here.

To resolve the issue of inflated electricity bills and to pacify the angry protester, a high level meeting was convened in the Ministry of Energy yesterday which made several recommendations to the Federal Cabinet for approval. The meeting has made several proposals, to mitigate the agony of the electricity consumers, and it will be tabled to the caretaker cabinet for final approval.

The decision in this regard was made in a high level meeting held in the Power Division.

A source privy to the meeting told The Nation that it has been proposed to give more installments relief to consumers in payment of electricity bills. Now the consumers will be allowed to pay their bills in more than two installments, the source added. Similarly, another proposal is to provide relief to consumers by allowing them to pay part of heavy electricity bills in winter months, the source maintained.

The meeting also recommended to seek the opinion of the Ministry of Finance on the reduction of taxes imposed on electricity bills, the source said. If reduction in taxes is not repugnant to the agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), then the government will definitely cut the existing taxes on the electricity bills, the source added. However, the source said that currently there is no suggestion regarding reduction in electricity bills.

Meanwhile, a press statement issued here by the ministry said that a high-level meeting on power bills was held in the Ministry of Energy.

The ministry finalized proposals on the issue of electricity bills, the statement said.

These proposals will be presented at the federal cabinet meeting tomorrow, Ministry of Energy The final decision in the regard will be taken in the Cabinet meeting, the statement said.