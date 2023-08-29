Zong 4G now charging just 3 paisas plus tax per beep for its new, improved Beep Call Service

LAHORE-With its commitment to making communication affordable and accessible for all, Zong 4G has improved its Beep Call Service, making it the market’s most economical missed call solution at just 3 paisas plus tax per beep.

With the Beep Call Service, customers can stay connected in times of need without requiring a balance top-up. This feature allows users to effortlessly send a ‘beep’ to their friends and family when they do not have the balance to make a call enabling uninterrupted communication. The service is being offered at a minimalistic rate keeping the customer’s affordability in mind. Zong 4G has always been focused on its customers’ evolving needs and this service is a testament to ensuring that individuals can maintain connections with their loved ones, irrespective of their available balance.