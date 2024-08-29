3 development schemes worth Rs 1.48b approved

LAHORE - Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its 22nd meeting of current financial year, approved three development schemes worth Rs 1.48 billion here on Wednesday.Presided over by P&D Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following schemes:1. Provision of Stand-By Pumping Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 717.387 million. 2. Rehabilitation of Donga Gali Water Supply Scheme, Murree, at a cost of Rs 766.733 million.3. Feasibility Study for Installation of Chairlift/Cable Car System at Kotli Sattian, District Murree, at a cost of Rs 1 million.

The meeting was attended by P&D Board Secretary Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, the board members, heads and other senior representatives of relevant departments.