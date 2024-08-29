40 injured as Typhoon Shanshan hits southwest Japan

At least 40 people were injured as Typhoon Shanshan hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu on Thursday, bringing heavy rains and strong winds in the region, local media said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency urged people in affected areas to remain on high alert for expected flood and natural disasters, while public transport operators canceled trains and flights, and some homes were left without power as the storm advanced, according to Kyodo News Agency.

Kyushu Railway suspended its services in the region while Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled many flights to and from airports in the region.

Central Japan Railway has also announced suspending Tokaido Shinkansen bullet train services between Mishima and Nagoya in central Japan from Friday morning.

The typhoon made landfall near Satsumasendai in Kagoshima in the morning. At noon, it was located near the city of Amakusa in Kumamoto province and was moving northward at 15 kilometers (9 miles) per hour with winds of up to 180 kph, the news agency said.

Meanwhile, at least three people of the same family were killed and two others were rescued when a landslide hit their house in Aichi province after heavy rain in the area on Tuesday.