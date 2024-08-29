Thursday, August 29, 2024
Alleged audio of Ameer Balaj Tipu's murder suspect surfaces

Web Desk
8:45 PM | August 29, 2024
Regional, Lahore

An alleged audio recording of Ahsan Shah, the suspected murderer of Ameer Balaj Tipu, has surfaced, reportedly capturing his conversation with a female friend before his police encounter.

According to media reports, Ahsan Shah allegedly made the call from jail, during which he discussed plans to kill a police officer.

In the audio, Ahsan Shah expressed his intention to flee the country within a month but mentioned he needed to "deal with" the officer who had arrested him first. When the woman asked who had arrested him, Shah identified the officer as her father's friend from Badami Bagh.

Reports suggest that Ahsan Shah arranged for a shooter while in jail to attack the officer. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Organised Crime Unit, Imran Kishor, confirmed the authenticity of the audio, stating it would undergo forensic examination.

According to the prison manual, inmates are allowed to make phone calls once a week from prison phone booths, with all video calls being recorded.

