Annual Urs of Sufi Poet Baba Bulleh Shah will start from tomorrow

KASUR - The annual Urs Mubarak of the renowned Sufi poet Hazrat Syed Baba Bulleh Shah will take place from tomorrow(Friday). According to the information, devotees and pilgrims from across the country are expected to gather in large numbers at Baba Bulleh Shah’s Mazar Sharif to participate in the celebrations. Talking to newsmen, the pilgrims expressed gratitude for the efforts of the Punjab government to allocate millions of rupees for the renovation and beautification of the shrine. However, some attendees noted that the progress of these development projects has been very slow.