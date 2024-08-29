ANP's Ghulam Ahmad Bilour quits politics

Haji Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, a senior leader of the Awami National Party (ANP) and former federal minister, has announced his retirement from politics.

After losing his last three elections in Peshawar, Bilour decided to move to Islamabad, expressing disinterest in continuing his political career. He cited the martyrdom of his brother Bashir Bilour and nephew Haroon Bilour, as well as his disillusionment after being declared a loser in four elections he believed he had won, as reasons for his decision.

Bilour began his political journey with the ANP in the 1970s and participated in 12 general elections from 1988 to 2024 in his hometown of Peshawar.

Although he lost his first attempt for a National Assembly seat in 1988 to Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao, he later won in a by-election.

Notably, he defeated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto in the 1990 election and served as the Minister for Railways in Nawaz Sharif's cabinet. However, he was defeated by former Prime Minister Imran Khan in the 2013 election and failed to secure a seat in the National Assembly in the 2018 and 2024 elections, losing to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidates.