Body formed for conversion of imported fuel-based IPPs to local Thar coal

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has constituted a committee for the conversion of imported coal based power plants (IPPs), established under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), to local Thar coal. The Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) has been pleased to constitute a committee for conversion of three imported coal based IPPs to Thar Coal, said a notification issued here by the power Division. Additional Secretary Power Division will be convener/coordinator of the four members committee. Ali Nawaz, Director General (Thermal), PPIB, Shamsuddin Sheikh from private sector and Shahab Qadir, CSO K-Electric from private sector, will be its members, the notification said.

The TORs of the Committee are to coordinate with IPPs and other stakeholders for preparation of joint bankable technical and financial feasibility studies for conversion of plants to Thar coal. The committee will report to the Secretary, Power Division and may co-opt or seek assistance from any of the relevant organizations/departments. The conversion from expensive imported coal will not only save foreign exchange reserves but will also help reducing the cost of the electricity. The generation cost of the imported coal power plants is around 25 to 30 percent expensive than the local Thar coal.