CJCSC Sahir Shamshad enhances strategic ties during Oman visit

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza engaged in discussions on military cooperation with Omani leadership during his official visit to the Sultanate of Oman, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Thursday.

Throughout his visit, General Mirza held separate meetings with key Omani figures, including Deputy Prime Minister for Defence Affairs Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq bin Taimur Al-Said, Minister of the Royal Office General Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Namani, Chief of Staff of the Sultan Armed Forces (COSSAF) Vice Admiral Abdullah bin Khamis Al-Raisi, Service Chiefs, and the Chairman of the Strategic and Defense Academy.

Discussions during these meetings centered on enhancing military cooperation in areas such as training, security, counter-terrorism, and the defence industry, while also addressing the regional security environment. Both sides acknowledged the shared perspectives on expanding military-to-military relations and deepening strategic ties.

The Omani leaders also recognized the sacrifices made by the people and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.