Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM launches youth internship programme

CM launches youth internship programme
Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday launched the youth internship programme offering 6000 internships in six months.  “We want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner,” said the chief minister while launching the Chief Minister Internship Program in Punjab. She said that youth aged between 18 to 25 years can register for the internship Program at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk. The Selected interns will get placement opportunities in prominent private sector institutions. “Young people! step up, bright future awaits you”, she remarked. Madam chief minister said that 6000 internships spanning over 6 months duration will be offered in Phase-I, and the interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 doing their internship period. She added,”In the Chief Minister Internship Program, preference will be given to graduates who have completed their degrees in the last two years.”

Civil society demands implementation of minorities’rights

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024