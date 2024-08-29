CM launches youth internship programme

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Wednesday launched the youth internship programme offering 6000 internships in six months. “We want to guide youth to the path of financial independence in a dignified manner,” said the chief minister while launching the Chief Minister Internship Program in Punjab. She said that youth aged between 18 to 25 years can register for the internship Program at www.cmip.punjab.gp.pk. The Selected interns will get placement opportunities in prominent private sector institutions. “Young people! step up, bright future awaits you”, she remarked. Madam chief minister said that 6000 internships spanning over 6 months duration will be offered in Phase-I, and the interns will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 25,000 doing their internship period. She added,”In the Chief Minister Internship Program, preference will be given to graduates who have completed their degrees in the last two years.”