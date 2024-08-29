CM Maryam Nawaz has taken charge of public welfare: Shaukat Virk

Lahore - General Secretary of Trust (Registered) and a noted social personality Dr Shaukat Babar Virk praised Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz for her proactive approach to departmental reform and public welfare. He highlighted her vision for a better Punjab, which is driving the ongoing upgrades in government hospitals and a significant transformation in the plantation sector.

Dr Virk lauded CM Maryam Nawaz for her commitment to fulfilling election promises and improving the lives of the people. He particularly commended her initiative to provide relief funds to special individuals and introduce a “Courage Card” to recognise and support them. Addressing a reception in his honour, Dr Virk emphasised that the Courage Card is a crucial step in integrating special individuals into society and acknowledging their contributions. He assured that no segment of society will be overlooked in the ongoing administrative reforms under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.

Dr Virk also praised CM Maryam Nawaz for her remarkable achievements in just four months, including significant construction projects that her predecessors had failed to complete over four years. He attributed her success to the guidance and training of Mian Nawaz Sharif and noted that even her critics now acknowledge her accomplishments.