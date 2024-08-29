Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

CM Maryam Nawaz has taken charge of public welfare: Shaukat Virk

CM Maryam Nawaz has taken charge of public welfare: Shaukat Virk
Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

Lahore   -   General Secretary of Trust (Registered) and a noted social personality Dr Shaukat Babar Virk praised Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz for her proactive approach to departmental reform and public welfare. He highlighted her vision for a better Punjab, which is driving the ongoing upgrades in government hospitals and a significant transformation in the plantation sector.

Dr Virk lauded CM Maryam Nawaz for her commitment to fulfilling election promises and improving the lives of the people. He particularly commended her initiative to provide relief funds to special individuals and introduce a “Courage Card” to recognise and support them. Addressing a reception in his honour, Dr Virk emphasised that the Courage Card is a crucial step in integrating special individuals into society and acknowledging their contributions. He assured that no segment of society will be overlooked in the ongoing administrative reforms under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s leadership.

KP governor for working together for Pakistan’s economic development, prosperity

Dr Virk also praised CM Maryam Nawaz for her remarkable achievements in just four months, including significant construction projects that her predecessors had failed to complete over four years. He attributed her success to the guidance and training of Mian Nawaz Sharif and noted that even her critics now acknowledge her accomplishments.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024