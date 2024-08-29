Thursday, August 29, 2024
Commissioner imposes ban on cutting of trees, its transportation

APP
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -  Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayaz Hussain Abbasi has imposed a 90-days ban on tree cutting and its transportation within the limits of Sukkur district on the recommendation of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur. According to handouts issued here on Wednesday, the  Commissioner Sukkur has imposed ban on tree cutting and its transportation for 90 days, under Section 144 of the CrPC. The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur has directed the district administration and forest department to strictly enforce the ban.

APP

