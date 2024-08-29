Commissioner reviews arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal processions

KARACHI - A meeting was held at the Commissioner Karachi Club under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi to review the arrangements and preparations for the processions and Muhafils on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was attended by Ulema Karams religious leaders, DIG Asad Raza, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, all Deputy Commissioners, Town Administrations’ Municipal Commissioners, officers of Pakistan Rangers, Solid waste Management Board, Water and Sewerage Corporation, KMC, Cantonment Boards, and other relevant departments, as well as representatives of K-Electric.

Ulema and religious leaders expressed their determination to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SA) with religious fervor and devotion. They briefed the meeting on the arrangements for processions and Nahafils to be held in the city.

It was decided that special arrangements would be made for cleanliness on the routes of processions and at the venues of Muhafils, as well as for water supply, streetlights, and security requirements. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to maintain strong contacts with Ulema, religious leaders, and organizers, and to assist them in providing all possible facilities.