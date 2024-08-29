Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal processions

Commissioner reviews arrangements for Rabi-ul-Awwal processions
Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A meeting was held at the Commissioner Karachi Club under the chairmanship of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hasan Naqvi to review the arrangements and preparations for the processions and Muhafils on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was attended by Ulema Karams  religious leaders, DIG Asad Raza, DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz, all Deputy Commissioners, Town Administrations’ Municipal Commissioners, officers of  Pakistan Rangers, Solid waste Management Board, Water and Sewerage Corporation, KMC, Cantonment Boards, and other relevant departments, as well as representatives of K-Electric.

Ulema and religious leaders expressed their determination to celebrate Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SA) with religious fervor and devotion. They briefed the meeting on the arrangements for processions and Nahafils to be held in the city.

It was decided that special arrangements would be made for cleanliness on the routes of processions and at the venues of Muhafils, as well as for water supply, streetlights, and security requirements. The Commissioner directed the Deputy Commissioners to maintain strong contacts with Ulema, religious leaders, and organizers, and to assist them in providing all possible facilities.

Rains, flashfloods claimed 245 lives in 27 days: NDMA report

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024