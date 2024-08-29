Consumers bear capacity payments for 40000MW against upto 13000MW usage

ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) was Wednesday informed that the consumers are using 12000 to 13000 MW of electricity, however, they are paying capacity payments for 40000 MW, which increases their per unit cost.

The official further informed that the per unit cost of electricity increases with the reduction in demand, as the demand has registered a growth of just 0.5 percent per year in the electricity consumption during the last six years (2018-2024) . The revelation was made in a public hearing organized by NEPRA on the petition filed by Central Power Purchase Agency (CPPA) seeking the regulator’s approval to refund Rs 0.3142 per unit to power consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for July 2024.

The hearing which was presided over by Chairman NEPRA Waseem Mukhtar was informed that in case of approval by the regulator the XDiscos consumers will get benefit Rs 4.5 billion. The consumers will get relief in September bills, the CPPA official said.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on behalf of ex-Wapda Discos (XWDiscos), the CPPA-G said that for the month of July the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs9.3520 per unit, while the total cost per unit was Rs 9.0378 per unit. The CPPA-G had requested that it should be allowed to pass on the relief of Rs 0.3142 per unit to the consumers.

During the hearing, members NEPRA Sindh, Rafiq Shaikh said that electricity bills of consumers are going higher than their house rent. In such a situation, our heads bows in shame, he added. The official informed that the consumers consume an average 12000 to 13000 MW electricity, however, they are being charged the capacity payments of 40,000 MW. Regarding the CPPA-G relief on account of monthly FCA, Rafiq Shaikh asked if the impact of system constraints is removed, how much relief would have been available for the consumers? What was the cost of removing the system constraints and how much it costs the consumers? Member Nepra Rafiq Shaikh asked NTDC. However, the officials of the NTDC failed to respond to the queries. The authority expressed displeasure for not getting response.

When Nepra authority asks a question, it is being told that the answer will be provided later, Rafiq Shaikh commented and added that who cares for the belated reply, the stakeholders wants the reply during the hearing. It was informed that from South to North 4500 MW electricity can be transmitted due to system constraints. Analyze it and tell so that the responsibility can be determined, Rafiq Sheikh asked NTDC.

Member NEPRA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maqsood Anwer said that “I have been listening to MW talks for four years,” adding that “My term (as member) is ending but there is no solution to this problem (of system constraints).” The hearing was informed that their there was no visible changes in electricity demand during the last six years (2018-24).In July 2018, the total month energy supply was 13,740 MW, however in July 2024 it was just 14918 MW, which is just 178MW or around 3 percent increase during six years period. It is just 0.5 percent growth, which is neither matching the country’s GDP growth nor the population growth, the authority noted. The regulator asked the data regarding how much new generation capacity has been added to the system during the last six years. The regulator has reserved the judgment and will announce it later.