Cristiano Ronaldo honored with special UEFA Award for Historic Champions League legacy

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo added another feather to his cap when he received a special award from UEFA for his stellar legacy in the elite continental competition, in Monaco on Thursday.

The former Sporting Clube de Portugal, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward is 11 goals clear of Lionel Messi and 46 ahead of third-placed Robert Lewandowski at the top of the scoring charts.

“It’s a pleasure to be here. Thank you for this amazing award. As you know, the is the highest in football. The records speak for themselves, but the league is at that level because of the players that play in the competition. I have nice memories coming to this gala, and football is managed by memories. So, thank you for this,” Ronaldo said after receiving the award.

The Portugal forward won the competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid, making him the first five-time winner in the competition’s history. He is also the only player to date to have scored in three separate UEFA finals (2008, 2014, 2017).

Ronaldo holds the record for the longest scoring streak, having struck in 11 successive matches from June 2017 to April 2018. He has also scored an astounding eight hat-tricks.

“The first one was always the special one when I was in Manchester. Of course, Real Madrid was differently special, winning four times there. At that time, in Lisbon in 2018, I remember feeling like the most expensive player in the world, and there was pressure to win the . But I think goals and trophies are like ketchup; once it starts coming, they keep coming,” he added.