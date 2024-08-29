DC for drainage rainwater

HYDERABAD - The residents of Mizamal Town, Nawabshah, met with Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Shahryar Gul Memon, and brought up the issue of drainage of rainwater. On the instructions of the Deputy Commissioner, a crane machine was provided in Mizamal Town, which is being used to stop the rainwater from accumulating. Additionally, the process of draining water is also underway through the dewatering machine. The residents of the area informed that due to the lack of a drainage system in Mizamal Town, rainwater was entering homes. The residents had appealed to the Deputy Commissioner to provide a crane machine to prevent rainwater from entering homes and to drain the rainwater.