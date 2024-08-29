Thursday, August 29, 2024
Delegation of Argentine visits ITP HQ

Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -   A delegation from the Argentine embassy visited the Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) headquarters. During the visit, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Muhammad Sarfraz Virk provided a tour of various branches of the Traffic Police headquarters, a public relations officer said on Wednesday.

He said that, the delegation was briefed on the ITP central system, the modern technological digital one-window operational hall, and other sections, including their processes and effectiveness. SSP Traffic Islamabad informed the delegation that ITP is playing a vital role in various areas through modern technical projects, including traffic police field operations and the e-challan system.

Additionally, the delegation was informed that, following the vision of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, ITP is deploying all resources to ensure that all facilities for obtaining driving licenses and for the protection of life and property are available under one roof through modern technology. In this regard, the 24/7 Police Khidmat Markaz provides various services to citizens, and digital smart vans are being deployed to issue learner permits to students at various colleges and universities.

The delegation appreciated ITP’s modern technical system and its effectiveness and expressed special gratitude to SSP Traffic Islamabad and his team for the successful visit.

