District peace committee stresses unity, tolerance

BAHAWALPUR - A meeting of the district peace committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, assistant commissioners, President of the Traders Association Hafiz Muhammad Khurram, religious scholars, and officials from relevant departments. The DC stated that the Bahawalpur district is peaceful and that its people love peace. He emphasised that the members of the district peace committee should play their role in maintaining a peaceful atmosphere. The deputy commissioner urged that the message of peace be spread from the pulpit.

He called for the teachings of peace, tolerance, and unity to be promoted. During the meeting, representatives from various schools of thought expressed their commitment to fostering peace, unity, and harmony in the district. They affirmed that the pulpit of mosques would convey lessons of peace, tolerance, and patience. Subsequently, prayers were offered for the country’s security, stability, and progress.