Drainage of rainwater a challenge for Sindh govt, says CM

Over 36 thatched houses in different coastal villages caved in; straw-made roofs of several houses also blown away following gusty winds.

THATTA - Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, visited the rain-affected areas of District Thatta and Sujawal on Wednesday, directing the concerned authorities to take necessary measures for the rehabilitation of the rain-affected population of both districts.

During a media talk, the provincial chief executive said that the strong system of torrential rains had reached Sindh after playing havoc in Bangladesh and India, adding that Tharparker had received heavy rainfall this year. He further said that Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Umerkot, and Nawabshah were likely to be more affected by the recent spell of downpour, however, districts on the other end of the River Indus were also under the threat of heavy rainfall.

“In case of more rainfall, it will be difficult to receive water, particularly from the urban areas of the province,” said Murad Ali Shah, adding that it was cumbersome to convince journalists. The CM Sindh mentioned that ministers had been assigned the task to monitor rain-related measures in different districts.

Talking about the housing scheme for the flood-affected of 2022, he said that the housing scheme launched by the PPP government aimed at improving the quality of life of the affected masses, as 200,000 houses were being built across Sindh, including Sujawal and Thatta districts.

“The situation across Sindh is well under control,” he claimed and further disclosed that heavy rain had been forecast for two more days across Sindh. The Chief Minister directed the district administration to shift affected villagers to safe places. Provincial Minister Ali Hassan Zardari and other briefed CM about the preventive measures taken by the authorities concerned. The CM Inspected the construction work of a bridge in Gharo city as well.

Separately, intermittent moderate to heavy rainfall for three consecutive days has caused huge losses in coastal areas of District Thatta and Sujawal. According to information provided by credible sources in the affected areas, as many as 36 thatched houses in different coastal villages of Taluka Ghorabari, Keti Bunder, Shahbunder, and Bagan had caved in; moreover, straw-made roofs of several houses had also blown away following gusty winds. The rain, coupled with blustery winds, had damaged solar panels worth millions set up in different areas of the district. Paddy crops cultivated in Junghshai, Jhumpir, Var, and other areas of District Thatta had also inundated following continuous downpour. The rain that started at around 10:00 PM on Tuesday night continued till the filing of this report in different coastal areas of District Thatta and Sujawal.