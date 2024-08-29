Earthquake tremors felt in Islamabad, KP cities

Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and several other regions across the country, including parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Thursday.

The cities in KP affected by the tremors include Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Hangu, Mardan, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Dir, Mansehra, Battagram, Torghar, Kohistan, Abbottabad, and Kurram.

In Punjab, cities such as Lahore, Multan, Chakwal, and Sargodha also experienced the earthquake.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the earthquake struck at 10:57 am Pakistan Standard Time (PST) with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter scale. The epicenter was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 215 kilometers.

This earthquake occurred nearly two months after a 4.7 magnitude quake hit parts of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and KP in June. Earlier that month, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake also shook Karachi.

In May, a 2.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded in parts of Karachi, including Gadap Town, Kathore, and areas of Malir district. Before that, on April 24, a 3.2 magnitude earthquake affected Karachi's Malir district.

It's important to note that earthquakes are common in Pakistan due to its location on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because the Indian plate is moving northward, colliding with the Eurasian plate.