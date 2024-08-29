FAPUASA calls for urgent funding for KP universities

Peshawar - The Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has called for an urgent online meeting with representatives from all universities across the province to address the severe financial challenges faced by public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The call was issued by Dr. Humayun Khan, president of FAPUASA KP, at a meeting, wherein a unanimous resolution was also passed urging the provincial government to allocate emergency grants to universities, similar to the financial support provided to universities in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan. The resolution also called for universities to receive a permanent share of the provincial budget, in accordance with the 18th Amendment.

The meeting highlighted that Higher Education Minister Mina Khan Afridi had previously pledged Rs15 billion to address these financial issues, but that the commitment remains unfulfilled. Additionally, the Higher Education Department (HED) had earlier submitted a funding summary to the cabinet, which was not approved. This summary is now up for consideration in another cabinet meeting soon.

FAPUASA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa members have stressed the urgent need for the approval of the summary at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

The FAPUASA declared that if the summary is not approved, the Association will consider taking further action, potentially including general body meetings across universities and a sit-in protest in front of the legislature.