FBI shares extensive analysis of Trump assassination attempt, but motives remain unclear

The FBI said on Wednesday that it has conducted an extensive analysis of the suspected shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. However, the motive for the attack remains unidentified.

"Extensive analysis of the subject’s online search history, as well as his specific online activity, has provided us (with) valuable insight into his mindset, but not a definitive motive," Kevin P. Rojek, special agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, said in a media briefing.

The agency also said they have so far conducted nearly 1,000 interviews, served numerous search warrants, issued dozens of subpoenas, and analyzed hundreds of hours of video footage.

Regarding the scope of the investigation, the FBI reminded that it is responsible for investigating the actions of the subject, not those of the Secret Service or local law enforcement related to the campaign rally.

The agency said they have not found “any credible evidence” indicating the subject conspired with anyone.

The FBI also investigated Crooks’ online search activity and found that he searched campaign events for both former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, including events scheduled to take place in western Pennsylvania.

On July 5, the FBI found that he searched for the date of both Democratic and Republican national conventions. ​​​​​​​

According to the investigation, Crooks also looked for details about Trump's campaign event in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 4, 2024.

On July 6, 2024, he registered to attend the rally, and searched for: “How far was Oswald from Kennedy,” ” Where will Trump speak from at Butler Farm Show,” ”Butler Farm Show podium,” and “Butler Farm Show photos.”