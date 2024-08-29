FO condemns Israeli military incursion in West Bank, urges UN action

On Thursday, Pakistan voiced deep concerns over a recent large-scale military operation by Israeli forces in the occupied . During her weekly press briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch condemned the attack, labeling it a flagrant violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention, which prohibits the indiscriminate targeting of civilians.

Israel's offensive, launched on Wednesday in the occupied , resulted in the deaths of at least 11 Palestinians. Among the victims were children, according to the United Nations, while Hamas reported that three members of its armed wing were killed in the Jenin refugee camp.

The Foreign Office spokesperson reiterated Pakistan's call for the United Nations Security Council to take immediate action to halt the genocide of the Palestinian people, stop Israel's blatant breaches of international law and the UN Charter, and hold it accountable for war crimes. She condemned the repeated use of force by Israel, including airstrikes and drone attacks on civilian areas, as violations of international humanitarian law.

Additionally, she strongly denounced the bombing of the historic Grand Mosque in Khan Younis by Israeli forces, describing the attack on a site of significant cultural and religious value as a clear breach of international laws and the Hague Convention.

Baloch also highlighted the recent diplomatic activities, including Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi's visit to Cameroon, where he led the Pakistani delegation at the 50th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFMs). During the session, Qazi shared Pakistan's views on the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the severe humanitarian crisis, and Israeli actions that threaten regional peace. He also addressed issues like the atrocities in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Islamophobia, and climate change.

Furthermore, Pakistan has extended invitations to the heads of government of all Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states, including the Indian Prime Minister, for the upcoming Council of Heads of Government meeting, which Pakistan will host on October 15-16.

In response to a question, Baloch denied any trade relations between Pakistan and India. She emphasized that Jammu and Kashmir is internationally recognized as a disputed territory and reiterated that any resolution must reflect the will of the Kashmiri people through a UN-supervised plebiscite.

Baloch also stated that Islamabad has no plans to engage in talks with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). She confirmed that the presence of terror groups, including the TTP, in Afghanistan has been corroborated by multiple international reports, including those from the United Nations. Pakistan expects Afghan authorities to take decisive action against these groups to safeguard Pakistan's security.

Regarding the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Baloch described it as a transformative project that has significantly and transparently contributed to Pakistan's national development. She clarified that Pakistan's debt related to CPEC projects constitutes only a small portion of the country's total debt, with loans from China having longer maturity periods and low-interest rates. Baloch reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the security of all Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country.