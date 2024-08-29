Foreign Secretary meets Bangladesh Adviser Ministry of Foreign Affairs

On the sidelines of the 50th Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Yaoundé, Cameroon, Foreign Secretary Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Thursday met with Advisor, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh Md. Touhid Hossain.

The foreign secretary underscored the significance attached by Pakistan to its brotherly relations with Bangladesh, according to a press release received here.



The foreign secretary underlined the deep-rooted goodwill between the people of Pakistan and Bangladesh and expressed Pakistan’s desire to advance bilateral engagement and dialogue.

Advisor Md. Touhid Hossain briefed the Foreign Secretary on the latest political developments in Bangladesh. The foreign secretary conveyed his best wishes for the continued peace, harmony, and prosperity of the people of Bangladesh.

Both sides agreed to continue engagement on matters of mutual interest.