Thursday, August 29, 2024
Funeral prayer in absentia of civilians, martyred soldiers offered at Governor House

APP
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Funeral prayer in absentia of the martyred soldiers and civilians of Balochistan incident offered at the Sindh Governor’s House here on Wednesday. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori while addressing a press conference at the Governor House, said that the recent incident in Balochistan is being orchestrated by foreign elements, said a statement issued by a spokesperson of t he Governor House. The Governor Sindh emphasized that those trying to disrupt peace in Balochistan are miscreants, and called for strict action against those attempting to destroy the peace. In his discussions with business leaders, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori was assured of their commitment to Pakistan’s development. “The Baloch people are our brothers, and we are their protectors, but those trying to disturb peace in Balochistan are foreign funded. While we are open to dialogue with our disgruntled Baloch brothers, there can be no negotiations with terrorists,” he stressed.

APP

