Harnessing Youth Power

Pakistan stands at a critical juncture, teetering between immense potential and the harsh reality of an escalating economic crisis. With one of the youngest populations globally, the country has a unique opportunity to launch itself into an era of unprecedented growth and prosperity. Yet, this potential remains largely untapped, held back by a significant issue that threatens to derail progress: the unskilled workforce.

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has recently raised concerns, emphasizing the direct link between rising unemployment and the growing prevalence of unskilled labour in Pakistan. Despite being the fifth most populous nation in the world, Pakistan’s labour force ranks a mere ninth in size, a disparity that highlights deeper systemic problems. Chief among these is the nation’s failure to prioritize technical and vocational education, leading to a workforce that is ill-equipped to meet the demands of a modern, competitive economy.

Pakistan’s demographic profile is both its greatest asset and its most significant challenge. With nearly 79% of its population under the age of 40, the country is sitting on a demographic goldmine. This youthful energy, if harnessed correctly, could propel Pakistan to new heights of economic success. However, the widespread lack of vocational skills and technical training among the youth is turning this potential asset into a growing liability.

Instead of driving economic growth, the unskilled young workforce is contributing to a surge in unemployment, exacerbating the country’s economic troubles. The job market, both domestically and globally, increasingly favours individuals with specialized skills. Unskilled workers find themselves at a severe disadvantage, struggling to secure stable employment that offers a livable wage. This situation not only hampers their personal economic advancement but also stifles the broader economic growth that Pakistan so desperately needs.

For those seeking employment abroad, the outlook is equally challenging. The global job market is becoming increasingly competitive, with a strong preference for skilled labour. Unskilled Pakistani workers face an uphill battle, often relegated to low-paying, unstable jobs if they manage to find employment at all. This not only limits their earning potential but also diminishes their ability to contribute to Pakistan’s economy through remittances—a vital source of foreign exchange for the country.

Every year, millions of young people enter the labour force in Pakistan, but without the necessary skills, they only add to the strain on an already fragile economy. The soaring unemployment rate is a direct consequence of this expanding unskilled workforce, which is ill-prepared to meet the demands of a modern, dynamic job market. The continued growth of this unskilled labour force threatens to deepen the economic challenges facing the nation, leading to increased poverty, social unrest, and a declining standard of living for the population.

To reverse this alarming trend, Pakistan must make a bold and strategic investment in vocational and technical education. This is not just a temporary fix but a long-term solution that has the potential to transform the country’s economic landscape. By equipping young people with the skills they need to thrive in the job market, Pakistan can reduce unemployment, alleviate economic pressure, and pave the way for sustainable growth.

The benefits of vocational education are numerous. Skilled workers are more productive, can command higher wages, and are better positioned to drive economic innovation. Moreover, vocational training programs can be implemented relatively quickly, providing immediate relief to the job market by making individuals employable in a short period. This rapid improvement in employability can significantly boost the economy, reduce unemployment rates, and foster a more resilient economic environment.

The advantages of a skilled workforce extend far beyond individual economic gains. A nation with a robust vocational education system is more attractive to foreign investors, more competitive in the global marketplace, and better equipped to achieve economic self-sufficiency. For Pakistan, developing a skilled workforce is not just an option—it is a necessity.

The unskilled labour force in Pakistan presents a substantial barrier to the country’s economic progress. If left unchecked, this issue will continue to stymie growth, widen the socio-economic divide, and perpetuate the cycle of poverty and unemployment. The government must take decisive action to prioritize vocational education and training, transforming the unskilled youth into a powerful engine of economic growth.

Pakistan’s future hangs in the balance, and the path to prosperity lies in unlocking the potential of its young population. By investing in vocational training and developing a skilled workforce, Pakistan can turn its demographic advantage into a driving force for economic success, securing a brighter, more prosperous future for all.

GULAB UMID,

Turbat.