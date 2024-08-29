IHC adjourns PTI contempt plea against ICT admin

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing till September 10, on PTI’s contempt petition against cancellation of protest NOC by the district administration. Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that why the political party was told on the night before the protest regarding the cancellation of NOC. The political workers from far flung areas might be on the way when the decision was made, he said.

Petitioner’s lawyer Shoaib Shaheen Advocate said that the district administration has submitted the affidavit for issuance of NOC for procession on August 22, but it was withdrawn before one day.

The chief justice questioned whether the NOC was cancelled due to the law and order situation. Advocate General said that thanks to the PTI’s leadership for cancelling the procession in capital after the decision of district administration. The chief justice said that the whole capital was closed by containers what was the reason behind it as Muharram has already ended. The traffic flow was also disturbed due to long queues of vehicles, he said. He questioned that would it be better if the chief commissioner is served show-cause notice into the matter. The advocate general said that the district administration has already given permission for procession on new date.

The court said that it was keeping the petition pending and adjourned today’s hearing till September 10.