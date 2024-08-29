IHC summons PCB over media accreditation denial for Pak-Bangladesh Series

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued notices to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday in response to a petition filed by sports journalists challenging the board’s failure to issue media accreditations for the ongoing Pakistan-Bangladesh cricket series.

The IHC, led by Justice Babar Sattar, directed the PCB’s Secretary and Chief Operating Officer to appear in person with relevant records to explain the board’s inaction. The petition, filed by journalists including Husnain Liaqat, alleges that the PCB has not only delayed the accreditation process but has also verbally informed the petitioners that their applications were rejected due to their critical reporting on PCB’s management. The petitioners, represented by their counsel Abdul Wahid Qureshi, argued that they meet all the criteria set forth in the PCB’s Media Accreditation Terms and Conditions 2024-25. They emphasized that they are well-established sports journalists who have previously been accredited by the PCB and have extensive experience covering both national and international sports events, including the Cricket World Cup.

The counsel for the petitioners contended that the PCB’s refusal to issue accreditation, without providing any formal written reasons, infringes upon their constitutional rights to free speech and professional freedom. He highlighted that the next cricket match is scheduled to start on August 30, 2024, leaving the petitioners with no choice but to seek legal recourse. The court has scheduled the next hearing for August 29, 2024, during which the PCB is expected to submit its report and detailed comments. The petitioners have requested the court to declare the PCB’s verbal refusal to issue accreditation passes as illegal and beyond the board’s lawful authority. The petitioners maintain that their critical journalism is in line with their professional duty and should not be used as grounds to deny them the right to cover the cricket series. They assert that the PCB’s actions are an attempt to suppress media freedom and control the narrative around its management.