IHC summons SP and SHO Shalimar Police Station

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has summoned the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shalimar Police Station for August 30.

The summons were issued in response to a petition filed by Sultan Javed, father of Umer Sultan, the former security in-charge of PTI founder Imran Khan. Javed alleges that his son was unlawfully detained without a warrant on August 26.

The court has directed a review of the legality of Umer Sultan's detention and called for an investigation into the potential involvement of police officers in the case.