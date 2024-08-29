Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

IHC summons SP and SHO Shalimar Police Station

IHC summons SP and SHO Shalimar Police Station
Web Desk
8:13 PM | August 29, 2024
National

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq has summoned the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Shalimar Police Station for August 30.

The summons were issued in response to a petition filed by Sultan Javed, father of Umer Sultan, the former security in-charge of PTI founder Imran Khan. Javed alleges that his son was unlawfully detained without a warrant on August 26.

The court has directed a review of the legality of Umer Sultan's detention and called for an investigation into the potential involvement of police officers in the case.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024