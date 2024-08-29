Imran tells IHC he is not being allowed to meet lawyers, party leaders

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s founder Imran Khan on Wednesday filed miscellaneous application before Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking implantation on verdict regarding meetings with his lawyers and party leaders. PTI founder filed the petition through his lawyer Barrister Ali Zafar and prayed the court to issue order for implementation on decision dated February 26, and also sought report from Adiala Jail’s administration.

The petitioner has named secretary interior ministry, chief commissioner and Superintendent Adiala Jail as respondent in the plea. He stated that he was in jail on judicial remand but not being allowed to meet his lawyers and party leaders. He said that as per the high court’s verdict six lawyers and six political leaders could hold meeting with him twice in a week. But it was not being implemented which was violation of fundamental rights, he added.