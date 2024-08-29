ITP facing shortage of manpower, resources to control traffic in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - The present strength of 685 officers and 207 vehicles/ motorcycles sanctioned in the year 2006 is not enough to cater to the requirements of present day or control/ regulate huge flow of tariff by Islamabad Traffic Police in capital. Provision of additional strength and resources is the dire need of the hour when population, registered vehicles, floating traffic volume and AOR have increased manifold. The cases for sanction of 2616 new posts and provision of 499 vehicles/ motorcycles for the ITP was initiated in 2021, however, the same is yet to be materialized, source disclosed to The Natio here on Wednesday. They added that Islamabad Capital Territory, CDA (Capital Development Authority) is mandated with road engineering while Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) are responsible for education and enforcement.

Both departments require special attention to keep them in pace with the time. Sources revealed that when ITP was established in 2006, sufficient resources were provided to make it a success story. But after 18 years, the resources remain the same while population of the capital has increased to 193.56 percent, quantum of registered vehicles increased to 775.68 percent and volume of daily average traffic entry into ICT increased to 107.49 percent, they said.

A source within Islamabad Traffic Police said that the key functions of ITP demand adequate resources to meet the present day requirements as being federal capital, Islamabad experiences extraordinary movements on daily basis. ITP manages such movements while keeping rest of the traffic flow normal. ITP officers are deployed on routes and venues for VVIP/ VIP movements/ events.

He said that ITP is responsible for provision of permanent traffic pilots with the dignitaries as well as with foreign and provincial delegations. ITP manages permanent parkings within Red Zone 24/7 besides managing parking spaces of different markets and public places, said source adding that many rallies, walks and sit-ins are held daily in the capital.