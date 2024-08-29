Karachi braces for heavy rain today, PMD warns of urban flooding

Karachi is set to experience heavy rainfall today as a new monsoon system approaches, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced on Thursday. The powerful system, currently positioned 290 kilometers from the city, is expected to bring heavy rain between 2 PM and 8 PM.

This morning, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 26°C with 90% humidity, and the maximum temperature is forecasted to rise to 30°C later today. PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has issued warnings of potential urban flooding in the city due to the expected downpours.

In addition to the rain, wind thunderstorms and isolated very heavy falls are predicted. Urban flooding is also feared in other metropolitan areas of Sindh.

In response to the weather forecast, the Sindh government has established a Rain Emergency Cell at the Chief Minister's office to monitor the situation. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all Divisional Commissioners to remain vigilant in light of the heavy rains expected throughout the week.