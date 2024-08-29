Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi braces for heavy rain today, PMD warns of urban flooding

Karachi braces for heavy rain today, PMD warns of urban flooding
Web Desk
12:42 PM | August 29, 2024
National

Karachi is set to experience heavy rainfall today as a new monsoon system approaches, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) announced on Thursday. The powerful system, currently positioned 290 kilometers from the city, is expected to bring heavy rain between 2 PM and 8 PM.

This morning, Karachi recorded a minimum temperature of 26°C with 90% humidity, and the maximum temperature is forecasted to rise to 30°C later today. PMD Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz has issued warnings of potential urban flooding in the city due to the expected downpours.

In addition to the rain, wind thunderstorms and isolated very heavy falls are predicted. Urban flooding is also feared in other metropolitan areas of Sindh.

In response to the weather forecast, the Sindh government has established a Rain Emergency Cell at the Chief Minister's office to monitor the situation. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed all Divisional Commissioners to remain vigilant in light of the heavy rains expected throughout the week.

40 injured as Typhoon Shanshan hits southwest Japan

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1724901583.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024