Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Karachi police arrest suspect in 12-year-old girl’s murder case

Our Staff Reporter
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   District South Police have arrested a suspect accused of molesting and murdering a 12-year-old girl. The spokesperson for SSP South stated that the main suspect, Waqar Ali, 25, was arrested on Wednesday, who along with two accomplices, allegedly molested the girl two days ago. They then placed her body in a sack and dumped it at a garbage point near Lucky Star, Saddar.

The crime was reported by the victim’s mother at the Saddar police station, leading to a search operation.  Waqar Ali has confessed to the crime, while the two accomplices remain at large. Police are continuing efforts to arrest the remaining suspects.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024