KP Governor visits Data Darbar

August 29, 2024
LAHORE   -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday visited Data Darbar, the shrine of famous Sufi saint Hazrat Ali Bin Usman Hajveri, commonly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh

Faisal Karim Kundi laid a ‘chaddar’ of flowers on the grave of Data Ganj Bakhsh, and along with devotees also prayed for the progress and stability of Pakistan and durable peace in the country. Prayers were also offered for the welfare and wellbeing of Muslim Ummah.

The KP Governor had a meeting with the Administrator Auqaf Data Darbar Shahid Hameed Virk who briefed him about the project for the decoration and renovation of Data Darbar.

Kundi extended greetings to the devotees of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) in Lahore and around the world in connection with 981st Urs which concluded on Monday.

Later on, Faisal Karim also distributed “Langar” (free meal) among the devotees.

