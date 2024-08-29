Lahore Police committed to establish a crime free society, says CCPO Bilal

Lahore - Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office to review the progress toward achieving department’s performance goals. DIG Operations Faisal Kamran briefed the meeting on law & order and professional matters. CCPO Lahore expressed a commitment for creating a crime-free society, emphasizing the need to make streets and thoroughfares safer for the citizens. He issued directives to focus on security in hotspot areas and sparsely populated regions and to adopt modern policing techniques for crime control. The CCPO highlighted the priority of providing immediate relief to underprivileged individuals, vulnerable women, children, religious minorities and people with disabilities. He directed to undertake continuous combing and search operations in the provincial capital to maintain exemplary public peace. He mandated timely arrest of proclaimed offenders and full recovery in ongoing investigations. The CCPO also emphasized the need for regular inspections of police stations and posts by supervisory officers to ensure that public services are up to required standards. He urged rapid actions against drug-related issues and advised implementing an open-door policy to address police-related complaints and issues. CCPO Lahore instructed supervisory officers to personally visit crime scenes in case of occurrence of heinous crimes. He reaffirmed Lahore Police’s commitment for establishing a crime-free society. DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Muhammad Faisal Kamran and SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir attended the meeting.