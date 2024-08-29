LCIF honours Faizan Kapur with Changing the World Award for exceptional social service

Sialkot - Dr Patty Hill, Chairperson of Lions Club International Foundation (LCIF), presented the Changing the World Award to former District Governor N-2305 Faizan Kapur in recognition of his outstanding contributions to social and welfare services in Pakistan. During the award ceremony, Council Chairperson Tahir Majeed Kapur, Council Vice-Chairperson Shafqat Khawar Chaudhry, former Region Chairperson Malik Furqan, PDG Ashiq Ali Bajwa, Muhammad Saleem, President of the Allama Iqbal Lions Club Junaid Aftab, and Faisal Khawar extended their congratulations to Faizan Kapur. They expressed their hope that his exemplary service in District N-2305 will continue under the guidance of Lions leaders, further benefiting those in need.

Meanwhile, Prof Naseer Ghazi, Vice Principal of Government Murray College, will retire today, August 29, after 35 years of dedicated service. He has also served as the Head of the English Department and was Dean for a decade before taking on the role of Vice Principal from 2020 to 2024.