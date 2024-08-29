Lease of Kunj Football Ground cancelled unlawfully by TMA Abbottabad

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has expressed its deep concern over the recent one-sided unlawful decision by the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Abbottabad to cancel the lease agreement of the .

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, the lease was agreed upon by the Tehsil Council Abbottabad in a session held on September 11, 2006 and ending on September 11, 2036. The lease, originally agreed upon for a term of 30 years, was canceled, which is an unlawful act, not adhering to the terms of the lease agreement.

Following a detailed report submitted on July 31, 2024 and subsequent consultations, the Local Council Board, in its communication dated August 1, 2024, approved the cancellation of the lease and recommended that the be transferred to the Sports Department Abbottabad under a new lease agreement. This decision was made without sufficient consultation with the Pakistan Football Federation.

PFF, with funding from the FIFA Goal Project, has completed significant upgrades to the facility, transforming it into a center of football excellence that benefits the youth and local football enthusiasts. The cancellation disregards the significant financial and technical investments made by FIFA through the Goal Project, which were aimed at enhancing football infrastructure in Pakistan.