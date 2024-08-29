LHC halts fixed charges on electricity bills

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has issued an injunction against the collection of fixed charges on electricity bills on Wednesday. Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi presided over the case, which was brought by nine companies, including Flying Paper Mills, challenging the imposition of these charges by LESCO. Khawaja Waseem Abbas Advocate represented the petitioners, arguing that LESCO’s fixed charges lacked necessary approvals from the Cabinet and NEPRA. The petitioners claimed that LESCO’s bills had skyrocketed—Rs 32 lakh last month, Rs 57 lakh previously, and a staggering Rs1 crore 56 lakh this month—despite no electricity consumption. The petitioners requested the court to order the removal of these fixed charges, calling for immediate relief from what they deem excessive billing practices.