Man held over rape allegation

Gujar khan - A man has been arrested by the Pind Dadan Khan police of Jhelum district on Wednesday, following allegations of an attempted rape against an Ethiopian gymnastic player.

Based on the information provided, Hiwot Mulugeta filed a report at P.D. Khan police station stating that she was an Ethiopian national and disclosed that she is employed as a gymnastics player at Lucky Irani Circus, which is currently located on Khewra Road in Pind Dadan Khan. According to the complainant, she was sleeping in her tent with four boys when an individual, approximately 40 years old, entered the tent and made an attempt to assault her. According to her account, she abruptly woke up and began screaming.

The suspect, identified as Obaidullah from Bahawalnagar district, has been apprehended by the P.D. Khan police, as confirmed by District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum, Nasir Mahmood Bajwa. A case has been registered against him under sections 377B, 454, and 380 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). The victim’s medical examination has been conducted, and the accused will face charges in court with compelling evidence, according to DPO Bajwa.

Girl Loses Life in Flash Flood

A 17-year-old girl lost her life in a flash flood in the Dharyala Jalib area of Pind Dadan Khan on Wednesday afternoon. It is reported that the girl drowned while saving a child from drowning. Engr. Saeed Ahmed, the District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Jhelum, reported that Nargis tragically drowned in a 10 feet deep nullah, and a team of five skilled divers from Rescue 1122 successfully retrieved her body. According to him, the body was eventually given to their rightful heirs.