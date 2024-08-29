Thursday, August 29, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Man in Karachi given life imprisonment for raping niece

INP
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A court in Karachi on Wednesday handed down rigorous life imprisonment to a man for raping his niece.    Additional District and Sessions Judge-West Irshad Hussain pronounced the verdict. The court also slapped Rs200,000 in fine on the convict, saying he would have to remain behind bars for six more months in the event of non-payment of the amount.    

The judge, while reading out the verdict, said that the victim girl had clearly said that her uncle had repeatedly raped her.

The prosecutor said that since the girl’s parents were presently in jail in a case of narcotics, her paternal aunt took her under her wings. “And it was when the girl was at her aunt’s home when her uncle raped her in the absence of his wife,” he elaborated. The judge said that the prosecution had succeeded in proving the defendant offender.

Rains, flashfloods claimed 245 lives in 27 days: NDMA report

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1724822983.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024