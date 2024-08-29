Man killed for resisting robbery

KARACHI - A young man was shot and killed by robbers while resisting a robbery, in Shah Latif Town. This incident added in the total number of individuals killed during robbery incidents in Karachi this year to 90.

According to the police, the victim was returning home from a hotel near his house when the robbers attempted to rob him. Relatives stated that the victim, Aqil, had left his mobile phone at home, while his wallet was in his pocket. They noted that he was the third of four brothers and worked at a garment factory.

Karachi police arrest three robbers in dramatic encounters

Karachi police have arrested three robbers in injured conditions following alleged encounters. The Liaquatabad and Sarjani Town police made the arrests between Tuesday and Wednesday night.

The Liaquatabad police’s Shaheen Force apprehended two suspects, Owais (30) and Jalil (28), with injuries after an alleged shootout near Liaquatabad Sindhi Hotel. The police recovered weapons and stolen goods from the scene. In a separate operation, Sarjani Town Police arrested a 54-year-old suspect, Maruf Ali, near Abdullah Mor Quetta Sharjah Hotel. Ali was found with a pistol, ammunition, a mobile phone, cash, and a motorcycle. According to Karachi Police spokesperson SSP Zeeshan Shafiq Siddiqui, these arrests are part of ongoing efforts to combat criminal activity in the city.