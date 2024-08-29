Thursday, August 29, 2024
Man shot dead for changing political affiliation

INP
August 29, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -    Armed men gunned one person over changing political affiliation at Site Super Highway on Wednesday and fled the scene.  According to SHO Site Super Highway Noor Muhammad Sheikh, the culprits sprayed bullets at 35-year-old Siraj Chandio killing him on the spot and escaped the scene.  Ali, a close aide of the deceased informed police that the incident was outcome of changing political affiliation. He said that he knows the culprits and a case would be registered against them.  The police collecting the evidences of the murderer have stated an investigation.

