Minister hopes Pak-China relationship to prosper

ISLAMABAD - Qaisar Ahmed Sheikh, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, has hoped that Pak-China relationship will prosper, and all bilateral projects including CPEC will be completed with the help of China.

He said this while addressing as chief guest, to the participants of a special event organised by Pak-China Institute under the title of ‘Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China’. In his address, the minister said that philosophical shift in China’s development model, which emphasises “seeking truth from facts” underscores the need for reforms to be people-centric, balancing economic growth with social stability and national security. “The leadership in China recognises the complex international environment and the domestic challenges the country faces, and this shift reflects a strategic response to these realities. For Pakistan, this approach offers valuable lessons.”

He said China’s experience shows us the importance of maintaining a strong state presence in key sectors while fostering private sector growth. He said that as a Minister for Maritime Affairs, he will support Chinese officials regarding Gwadar Port and other shipping related matters. He also talked about the security of Chinese investors in Pakistan especially in Balochistan. He said that federal cabinet is taking action against all those elements who want to disturb the law and order situation in Balochistan. He also presented the idea to develop a special think tank on the issues of Balochistan.

The minister further said that China’s development model, characterized by strategic long-term planning and effective governance, offers a viable alternative to the short-term, often inequitable models promoted by some Western nations. “For Pakistan, China’s approach to development and reform has been transformative.”

Sheikh said country’s partnership with China is not just about economic gains, it’s about learning from a development model that prioritises national sovereignty and long-term prosperity. “As China continues to advance initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Pakistan stands to benefit enormously from China’s continued emphasis on peaceful development and international cooperation,” the minister added.